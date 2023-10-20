  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Spacieux

Residential quarter Spacieux

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
20/02/2026
$2,04M
09/07/2025
$1,83M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 26701
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Rehavia neighborhood, central location. 4 rooms 100 square meters, apartment with a lot of potential, very spacious, 4 directions, balcony, soucca and parking.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Top affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$658,350
Residential quarter Plain pieds pas proche parc et toutes commodites
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Natanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Show all Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Ideally located in the heart of Neve Tzedek, Rue Rishonim, this rare duplex with sea view offers a privileged address in one of the most emblematic areas of Tel Aviv, a few minutes walk from the beaches, Rothschild and HaTahana. A surface of about 89m2 in duplex, it offers 3 bright rooms, a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,51M
penthouse open sea, 5 rooms living space 175sqm Balcony of about 70 m2 at the entrance level Living room and kitchen area approx. 75 m2 Upper balcony approx. 230 m2 Parental suite with Balcony and built-in armors Ceiling height 3.20 meters 16th floor out of 16 Boi cabinets integrated into th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
For sale – 4 modern rooms, Rue Montefiore, Tel Aviv Located in the heart of Montefiore's transformational district, this apartment enjoys a strategic location, close to Azrieli, the metro and all amenities. A dynamic, modern and evolving sector, providing quick access to the city centre. C…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications