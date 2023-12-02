Houses for sale in Jerusalem District, Israel

Show property on map Show properties list
House with Storage (machsan) in Jerusalem, Israel
House with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 122 m²
Garden Duplex on Ze’ev Falk street in Har Homa 6 room duplex, 122 sqm (in arnona) , ground f…
€722,590
per month
Leave a request
House with Storage (machsan) in Jerusalem, Israel
House with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 188 m²
Lovely family garden home in the heart of Armon Hanatziv. Cottage, 6 rooms, 3 bathrooms (188…
€940,085
per month
Leave a request
House with parking in Jerusalem, Israel
House with parking
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 160 m²
Magnificent Villa in the Heart of Arnona near Baka One of a kind property beautifully renova…
€1,55M
per month
Leave a request
House with parking, with elevator, with Storage (machsan) in Jerusalem, Israel
House with parking, with elevator, with Storage (machsan)
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 115 m²
Palombo street, Ramat Beit Hakerem. 5 rooms, 115 sqm, 3 levels, 3 sukkah Balconies, parking.…
€942,778
per month
Leave a request
House with Succah Balcony in Jerusalem, Israel
House with Succah Balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 132 m²
Arnona neighborhood, on the desirable Rabenu Politi street. in a small building, a spacious …
€1,07M
per month
Leave a request
House in Jerusalem, Israel
House
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 160 m²
Villa on Mishol Hakornit in Ramot Bet, located at the end of picturesque, cobble-stoned lane…
€1,13M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with renovation, with Sealed Room, with Window Bars in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 4 bedrooms with renovation, with Sealed Room, with Window Bars
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Beautiful single family garden home in the heart of French Hill , 6 rooms , 3.5 baths , 270 …
€1,88M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
MOSHAV SHORESH BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE VILLA On Hasheizaf street on a plot 555 sqm’, 3 floors in a…
€1,87M
per month
Leave a request
Duplex with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Area 195 m²
Cute Cottage duplex Gidon Hausner, Holyland with plenty of balconies, terraces, small garden…
€1,58M
per month
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Renovated Duplex in Beit Hakerem, 22 Ha-Meyasdim. 145 sqm, 6 rooms converted into a huge liv…
€991,044
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with A/C, with renovation, with Succah Balcony in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms with A/C, with renovation, with Succah Balcony
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Palatial Arab Style Pent-cottage in the heart of Baka Mordechai Hayehudi St. Magnificent Jer…
€3,69M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, gym, with Pool in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, gym, with Pool
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Villa in Malcha, Haayal street. 7 rooms, 260 sqm. architecturally designed surrounded…
€2,46M
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with A/C, with renovation in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Nachlaot/Nachlat Achim – Cottage for sale – RE/MAX Vision Exclusive Private cottage in Nachl…
€1,01M
per month
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Duplex, 5 bedrooms ! approx.. 216 sqm In Har Gilo facing a stunning view + separate unit , s…
€736
per month
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with A/C, with renovation in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Corner property! Duplex, 4 rooms . In the heart of Gilo, HaTe’ena street Completely renovate…
€515,665
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
New on the market!! 5 room renovated terraced cottage on Adam St, the best street in Armon H…
€853,727
per month
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Gorgeous Villa on Yehoshafat Street, Beautiful, green and quiet, minutes away from Emek Refa…
€5,37M
per month
Leave a request
3 room cottage with parking, with balcony, with garden in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room cottage with parking, with balcony, with garden
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Unique Cottage, Architectural design, 2 entrances, completely accessible , Very light and br…
€1,34M
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Gilo, on Itzhar street, Desirable Givat Canada, 6 rooms Corner Cottage, private entrance and…
€1,07M
per month
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with elevator, with garden in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room house with parking, with elevator, with garden
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Area 125 m²
For sale in Nachlaot, Mitzpe street, great investment or family home. Spacious duplex 5 room…
€762,734
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 4 bedrooms with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
New on the market! 5.5 Room pent-cottage  on Mordechai Elkachi,  one of the best streets in …
€588,777
per month
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Ramot On Meir Gineo street, 6 rooms, on 2 levels. including en-suite, 3 bathrooms, Very nice…
€1,15M
per month
Leave a request
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Moshav Ramat Raziel Plot – 8 dunam land. With additional rights Smart and Luxurious house of…
€3,75M
per month
Leave a request

