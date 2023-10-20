Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Smilanski Hadera — Exceptional urban residence in the heart of the city
Delivery: August 2027
Premium location, right in the centre of Hadera: close to the Palace of Justice and the Town Hall, near the future Kirya Hamemshala and less than 10 minutes walk from the station (direct connection Tel Aviv).
Project signed by a renowned developer, combining shops, offices and housing with private resident entrance for an exclusive atmosphere.
Project assets:
Common panoramic terrace ~550 m2 reserved for residents, open view of the city.
Private landscaped garden ~600 m2 for relaxing moments with family or neighbours.
Ground floor shopping, selection of quality shops, direct access.
A dynamic, modern, well-served living environment — ideal for living or investing.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
