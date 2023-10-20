  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite

Hadera, Israel
from
$867,000
;
6
ID: 27975
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Discover an exceptional real estate project in Hadera – Guivat Olga District Strategically located close to the beach, this project combines innovation, comfort and well-being. With its contemporary and sustainable architecture, it offers a unique and refined living environment. Consisting of two buildings with a modern design, it is distinguished by: Luxurious double-height entrance hall Exclusive lounge Shops at the foot of the building Equipped gym Shopping mall nearby Main assets: Ideal location close to the sea Delivery scheduled for October 2028 Attractive presales conditions: 20/80 payment and preferential rates A rare opportunity to live or invest in the heart of Hadera, in the Guivat Olga district.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Hadera, Israel
from
$867,000
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
