Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite

Discover an exceptional real estate project in Hadera – Guivat Olga District
Strategically located close to the beach, this project combines innovation, comfort and well-being.
With its contemporary and sustainable architecture, it offers a unique and refined living environment.
Consisting of two buildings with a modern design, it is distinguished by:
Luxurious double-height entrance hall
Exclusive lounge
Shops at the foot of the building
Equipped gym
Shopping mall nearby
Main assets:
Ideal location close to the sea
Delivery scheduled for October 2028
Attractive presales conditions: 20/80 payment and preferential rates
A rare opportunity to live or invest in the heart of Hadera, in the Guivat Olga district.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Education
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure
