  2. Israel
  3. Beersheba Subdistrict

New buildings for sale in Beersheba Subdistrict

Tamar Regional Council
2
Netivot
1
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier de netivot ramot yoram
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier de netivot ramot yoram
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier de netivot ramot yoram
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier de netivot ramot yoram
Netivot, Israel
from
$404,865
In the new neighborhood of Netivot The Ramot Yoram district in the middle of Expansion adjoining the neve sharone district. Pure investment.Large choice of apartment from 3 rooms to Penthouse with garden ground floor. Delivery within 2 years .With bank guarantee
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$845,718
Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya . In the city center of Netanya Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot Project characteristics The project is built in one of Netanya's most famous and commercial streets A beautiful do…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$725,758
Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya . In the city center of Netanya Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot Project characteristics The project is built in one of Netanya's most famous and commercial streets A beautiful do…
Real estate Israel
