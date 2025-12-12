  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ofakim

New buildings for sale in Ofakim

apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer grand projet de qualite
Ofakim, Israel
from
$435,230
A big project with enormous potential
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go