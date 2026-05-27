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Apartments with garage for sale in Bat Yam, Israel

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 12/20
Spacious and modern apartment for sale in one of the most popular areas of Bat Yam - Park Ha…
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Properties features in Bat Yam, Israel

with Sea view
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