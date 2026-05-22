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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bat Yam, Israel

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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 10/48
Stylish 3-Room Apartment with Sea View in the New “Park HaYam” Project, Bat Yam A modern an…
$1,000,000
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Isrealty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
4 bedroom apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
4 bedroom apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 20/28
Sale in Bat Yam | New Park Ha-Yam DistrictWe offer for sale a spacious apartment in one of t…
$1,30M
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Isrealty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
2 bedroom apartment in Bat Yam, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 18/24
Luxury apartment with sea views in Bat Yam!New district: Park a-YamSpacious 3-room apartment…
$950,000
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Agency
Isrealty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
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