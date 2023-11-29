Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Ungasan
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Ungasan, Indonesia

13 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, in the center of Bukit, Bali…
€262,360
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Buki…
€288,596
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
€638,789
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
€399,243
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€547,534
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€501,906
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
€456,278
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€399,243
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€328,520
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€253,234
Villa Villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa Villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
California-style luxury villas in southern Bali. With panoramic ocean views. With the highes…
€360,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
California-style luxury villas in southern Bali. With panoramic ocean views. With the highes…
€990,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
California-style luxury villas in southern Bali. With panoramic ocean views. With the highes…
€449,000
