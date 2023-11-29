Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Ungasan
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Ungasan, Indonesia

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€102,206
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€135,058
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
€109,507
Leave a request

Properties features in Ungasan, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir