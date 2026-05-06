Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Tampaksiring
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Tampaksiring, Indonesia

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tampaksiring, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tampaksiring, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Buying property in Bali is a chance to balance lifestyle and investment, and this 3-bedroom …
$385,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go