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Villas for sale in Taliwang, Indonesia

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4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Taliwang, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Taliwang, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
This Sumbawa luxury villa represents the flagship offering in one of Indonesia's most extrao…
$164,990
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Villa in Taliwang, Indonesia
Villa
Taliwang, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This Sumbawa glamping villa investment offers the most unique and distinctive rental proposi…
$79,990
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Villa 1 bedroom in Taliwang, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Taliwang, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Sumbawa investment villa places you on one of Indonesia's most extraordinary beachfront clif…
$89,990
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Taliwang, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Taliwang, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This Sumbawa property investment represents the strongest value proposition in the resort — …
$114,990
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