  2. Indonesia
  3. Tabanan
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Tabanan, Indonesia

desa delod peken
8
7 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 600 m²
Clarify promotional proposals!
$1,70M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-modern villa in a new complex with an ocean view. An excellent option for investment w…
$1,33M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa in a popular tourist place in Bali in the Changua area. villas with a planning studi…
$280,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa in a popular tourist place in Bali in the Changua area. villas with a planning studi…
$320,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa in a popular tourist place in Bali in the Changua area. villas with a planning studi…
$260,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-modern villa in a new complex with an ocean view. An excellent option for investment w…
$359,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-modern villa in a new complex with an ocean view. An excellent option for investment w…
$610,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Tabanan, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
