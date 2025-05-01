Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Tabanan, Indonesia

9 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify promotional offers !!
$150,000
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Tua, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Tua, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for investment in the future.Payment terms: deposit and contract conclusion - 40%,…
$335,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
Clarify promotional offers !!
$135,004
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom townthouse in Beraban, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Beraban, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with a private garden and swimming pool.30% down payment with 7 installments.Long-…
$455,800
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Beraban, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Beraban, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with a private garden and swimming pool.30% down payment with 7 installments.Long-…
$341,900
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tua, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tua, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Oceanfront townhouse with panoramic picturesque views.The townhouse is ideal for investment …
$360,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tabanan, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tabanan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
BIOM is an innovative residential complex in the heart of Nuanu!Ocean view or gardens!Comple…
$430,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Beraban, Indonesia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Beraban, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with a private garden and swimming pool.30% down payment with 7 installments.Long-…
$886,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tua, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tua, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with stunning ocean views.The project is interesting for investment, rental yield …
$365,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

