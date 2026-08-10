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Residential properties for sale in Surabaya, Indonesia

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Peneleh, Indonesia
4 bedroom house
Peneleh, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
P R O E TO MADURA V I L L A R E S O R T E T O.VILL FOR COMPLEX AREA4, SPALICESLAND - 360 M2B…
$394,000
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6 bedroom house in Peneleh, Indonesia
6 bedroom house
Peneleh, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
M O A   V I L L A   R E S O R T   B A L I Villas from $ 420,000 Deposit only $ 5000 Payback …
$495,000
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