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Villas for sale in Sawan, Indonesia

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3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lemukih, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lemukih, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 043 m²
USD 790,000 | 5 Bedrooms | 27.5-Year Lease + 30-Year Extension Available Step into a world o…
$790,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lemukih, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lemukih, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 043 m²
USD 790,000 | 5 Bedrooms | 27.5-Year Lease + 30-Year Extension Available Step into a world o…
$790,000
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lemukih, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lemukih, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 043 m²
USD 790,000 | 5 Bedrooms | 27.5-Year Lease + 30-Year Extension Available Step into a world o…
$790,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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