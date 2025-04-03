Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Sanur
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Sanur, Indonesia

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Sanur Luxury Villa for Sale – 1-Bedroom, Leasehold, and Prime Investment Potential Priced a…
$203,258
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful Bali Villa for Sale: Modern, Furnished & Close to Beaches and Amenities Priced at…
$269,180
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa with Swimming pool, with Security, with Management company in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa with Swimming pool, with Security, with Management company
Sanur, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
Will & mdash complex; This is the embodiment of true luxury and comfort in the center of the…
$188,469
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Invest Smart: Luxurious Sanur Leasehold 1-Bed Villa with Incredible Rental Potential Price …
$169,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sanur, Indonesia

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes