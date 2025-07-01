Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rote Ndao, Indonesia

3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Rote Ndao, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Rote Ndao, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 337 m²
Situated on the pristine shores of Bo’a nearby Nemberala, Rote Island, this operational beac…
$711,548

Villa 6 bedrooms in Rote Ndao, Indonesia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rote Ndao, Indonesia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 567 m²
Discover the hidden gem of Rote, located at the southern tip of the Indonesian archipelago n…
$1,72M

Villa 3 bedrooms in Oelasin, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oelasin, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 507 m²
Rote Island, located in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, is renowned for its unspoiled natural…
$708,467

