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Residential properties for sale in Nusa Penida, Indonesia

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houses
5
5 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakti, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakti, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
Modern 2-bedroom villa for sale in Nusa Penida, Bali. Located in a premium complex with 21 v…
$489,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakti, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakti, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
Modern 2-bedroom villa in a premium complex on Nusa Penida, Bali. The property offers 155 sq…
$465,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakti, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakti, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
Modern 2-bedroom villa for sale in Nusa Penida, Bali. Located in a premium complex with 21 v…
$459,000
Leave a request
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakti, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakti, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
Modern 2-bedroom villa in a premium complex on Nusa Penida, Bali. The property offers 155 m²…
$439,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakti, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakti, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
Modern 2-bedroom villa in Nusa Penida, Bali, located in a premium complex with 21 villas and…
$435,000
Leave a request
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