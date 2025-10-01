Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. North Kuta
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Studios for Sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

Canggu
5
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/4
Modern apartments with balconies, abundant natural light, and high-quality finishing. The pr…
$165,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in North Kuta, Indonesia

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go