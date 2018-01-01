  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia

€386,909
About the complex

The project is a masterpiece of bionic architecture located in the cultural heart of Bali - Ubud, and more specifically in the most sacred place, the Artists' Trail. The complex comprises luxurious 1, 2, 3-bedroom duplex apartments with private pools. The complex also has all the facilities for your comfort - spa, restaurant, co-working space, gym, children's area.

Legally guaranteed annual return on the property's transfer to management:

12% 1-bedroom apartment

11% 2 bedroom apartment

10% 3-bedroom apartment

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ubud is a town on the Indonesian island of Bali in the district of the same name, set amidst rice fields and steep gorges in the central foothills of the Gianyar district. It is considered a centre of art and culture, and tourism is the most developed sector of the economy.

There are many ancient temples, museums, art galleries and dance performances. The town also hosts several festivals and events throughout the year, such as the Bali Spirit Festival, Ubud Food Festival and Ubud Writers and Readers Festival.

Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia

Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€238,823
Residential complex Infinity
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
€206,674
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 6
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€188,303
Residential complex MAGNUM RESIDENCE SANUR
Sanur, Indonesia
from
€468,461
Residential complex SUOM
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€243,416
Other complexes
Residential complex Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€247,549
Agency: TRANIO
On the roof of the complex there is a swimming pool, a bar and a restaurant. The residents have a fitness room and a spa, five-star hotel services. Features of the flats The interior of the apartments is thought out to the smallest detail in the best traditions of five-star hotels. The units have its own kitchen and a spacious closet. Facilities and equipment in the house smart home system controls lights, air conditioning, curtains or TV sensors automatically turn off the lights and air conditioning when you leave the unit bespoke handcrafted furniture natural italian marble and premium quality porcelain stoneware tiles Advantages Perpetual ownership of the property Projected occupancy of the complex - 90% and above High profitability and resale potential You can fully remotely rent out your property (15% of income goes to management) The management company takes care of all maintenance issues: security 24/7 maintenance and overhaul cleaning of the territory of the complex apartment cleaning, linen change ensuring the correct operation of all systems rental of property accrual of profitability to any current account payment of taxes provision of financial statements Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located 30 meters from the ocean in the most famous tourist area of Bali. All infrastructure for life and recreation is within walking distance from the complex. In 15 minutes is located one of the best water parks in all of Asia. In 3 minutes there is an equestrian club. You can also go surfing. Nearby there is a huge selection of cafes, bars and restaurants with a unique atmosphere. The coastline is 12 km long.
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Residential complex LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
€326,269
Area 74–246 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! The first luxury residence of LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE in Bali in the promising area of Uluvatu. The houses are located among the white rocks, with a complete repair of « turnkey » with stunning ocean views. With an interest-free installment of 24 months. Within walking distance of the beaches of Impossibles and Bingin. Bali is one of the most attractive for investment in real estate with high income potential. The complex is equipped with amenities for a comfortable stay: - 5 star personal concierge service - Hotel restaurant and two pools ( including 68-meter infinity-pool ) - Gym and Wellness Center - Kids Club - 24-hour security and full-time staff on site Call or write! We will select for you housing according to your parameters and wishes! Guaranteed legal support. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Residential complex SUNNY APART I
Residential complex SUNNY APART I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€165,339
Area 49 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! SUNNY APART I premium residential complex is 300 meters from Batu Belig Beach in Changu District on Bali Island. Apartments are available with interior design and furniture. All apartments are rented with communications, quality finishes, household appliances and furniture. Acquisition of an apartment with an initial contribution of 50% and with an interest-free installment of 6 months. The complex is built of 4 floors in a modern architectural style. Here you can relax and enjoy nature with a beautiful surroundings. Near the complex there are all the amenities necessary for a comfortable stay: cafes, sports and beach clubs, spa complexes, shops, schools and kindergartens, a parking, a swimming pool, a coworking. Changu is the most popular tourist destination in Bali. Here are the best surf spots, many bars, restaurants, clubs, entertainment and sports centers. Therefore, it enjoys investment returns - 13-22%. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
