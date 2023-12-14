Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Kutuh

Residential properties for sale in Kutuh, Indonesia

houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Number of floors 2
€138,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with Online tour
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
We will help you select a FREE property and organize a secure transaction with the developer…
€229,499
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
We will help you select a FREE property and organize a secure transaction with the developer…
€458,997
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€348,838
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Kutuh, Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir