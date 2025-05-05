Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

with Garage
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go