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Residential properties for sale in Kerobokan, Indonesia

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apartments
77
houses
27
105 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Ready-made villa for comfortable living and rental business in Bali!Cozy villa in Kerobokan …
$245,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Ready-made villa with 3 bedrooms for living and rental business in Bali!Modern villa in Kero…
$300,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy villa with 2 bedrooms and a rofttop terrace overlooking rice fields (Bali)!Casa Mahena …
$165,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Set on 216 sqm of land with a 140 sqm build, this fully enclosed two-bedroom villa follows a…
$210,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
This 2023-built modern villa ticks the boxes for savvy investors hunting straightforward ups…
$155,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Set on 216 sqm of land with a 140 sqm build, this fully enclosed two-bedroom villa follows a…
$210,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/4
THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali One-…
$730,000
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ESTABRO
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a fully furnished premium villa in Bali with high rental i…
$492,757
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DDA Real Estate
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 419 m²
Set on 545 square metres of residential land, this fully furnished villa delivers a generous…
$825,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/4
THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali One-…
$355,000
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ESTABRO
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Set within a boutique collection targeting completion in Q3 2026, this two-bedroom villa sit…
$305,000
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 689 m²
This seven-bedroom estate sits on 1,285 sqm of prime land in Kuta Utara, built fresh in 2024…
$1,80M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This 2025-built Mediterranean villa hits the sweet spot between investment upside and immedi…
$195,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Set on 301 sqm of land in Kuta Utara, this fully enclosed villa offers the private, inward-f…
$300,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Set on 312 sqm of land with a 197 sqm build finished to a contemporary standard, this fully …
$260,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Set on 312 sqm of land with a 197 sqm build finished to a contemporary standard, this fully …
$260,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
A boutique collection of just four villas taking shape in the heart of Seminyak, this offeri…
$285,000
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 689 m²
This seven-bedroom estate sits on 1,285 sqm of prime land in Kuta Utara, built fresh in 2024…
$1,80M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
This 2023-built modern villa ticks the boxes for savvy investors hunting straightforward ups…
$155,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This 2025-built Mediterranean villa hits the sweet spot between investment upside and immedi…
$195,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in the heart of Changu near Berawa Beach!Canggu Secrets is a modern project in on…
$189,000
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Eight private pool villas set within a single compound in Umalas, one of Kuta Utara's most e…
$210,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Set on 229 sqm of land with a 140 sqm build, this fully enclosed two-bedroom villa is laid o…
$245,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Set on 286 sqm of residentially zoned land in Kuta Utara, this fully enclosed villa delivers…
$300,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Modern villa with 2 bedrooms and spacious rofttop terrace overlooking rice fields (Bali)Casa…
$179,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 231 m²
Set within a boutique villa collection on a Pink Zone (Pariwisata) land title in Seminyak, t…
$515,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Set on 229 sqm of land with a 140 sqm build, this fully enclosed two-bedroom villa is laid o…
$245,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Set on 312 sqm of land with a 197 sqm build finished to a contemporary standard, this fully …
$260,000
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Apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
A boutique 11-villa estate built around a private spa, a shared lap pool and a fully-managed…
$205,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan, Indonesia
4 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 231 m²
Set within a boutique villa collection on a Pink Zone (Pariwisata) land title in Seminyak, t…
$515,000
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