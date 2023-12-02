Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kerobokan, Indonesia

3 room house in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
3 room house
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…
€743,625
per month
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with Pool in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with Pool
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia We offer quality villas with…
€795,382
per month
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
🔝Современный комплекс премиум апартаментов в в 200м от пляжа Бату Белиг  В комплексе буде…
€165,250
per month
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
€174,431
per month
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
€321,320
per month
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€238,695
per month
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocea…
€187,910
per month
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
❖ Date of construction: 3-QR 23g. ❖ Distance to the sea - 10 minutes drive to Batu Belig or…
€238,695
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Villa 6 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
The villas are located in Berava, the most popular area of Bali, in a secluded corner. The h…
€3,20M
per month
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
The complex offers prestigious service apartments located right on the stunning Nusa Dua Bea…
€705,000
per month
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
The complex offers prestigious service apartments located right on the stunning Nusa Dua Bea…
€415,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The complex offers prestigious service apartments located right on the stunning Nusa Dua Bea…
€259,000
per month
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…
€1,69M
per month
