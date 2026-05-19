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Apartments for sale in Kediri, Indonesia

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12 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kediri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Step into Coco Kartika, an elegantly designed 84.5 sqm tropical residence that combines mode…
$245,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kediri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Discover Coco Azoria, a beautifully designed 67.85 sqm tropical residence that perfectly bal…
$190,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kediri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Step into Coco Kartika, an elegantly designed 84.5 sqm tropical residence that combines mode…
$245,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
1 bedroom apartment in Kediri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Discover Coco Azoria, a beautifully designed 70.85 sqm tropical residence that perfectly bal…
$195,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
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2 bedroom apartment in Kediri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Step into Coco Kartika, an elegantly designed 84.5 sqm tropical residence that combines mode…
$245,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kediri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Discover Coco Azoria, a beautifully designed 67.85 sqm tropical residence that perfectly bal…
$190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
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GrekodomGrekodom
1 bedroom apartment in Kediri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Discover Coco Azoria, a beautifully designed 67.85 sqm tropical residence that perfectly bal…
$190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kediri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Discover Coco Azoria, a beautifully designed 67.85 sqm tropical residence that perfectly bal…
$190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Kediri, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Step into Coco Kartika, an elegantly designed 84.5 sqm tropical residence that combines mode…
$245,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kediri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Discover Coco Azoria, a beautifully designed 70.85 sqm tropical residence that perfectly bal…
$195,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kediri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Discover Coco Azoria, a beautifully designed 70.85 sqm tropical residence that perfectly bal…
$195,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Kediri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kediri, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Discover Coco Azoria, a beautifully designed 70.85 sqm tropical residence that perfectly bal…
$195,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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