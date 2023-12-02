Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Kec Ampenan
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kec Ampenan, Indonesia

villas
8
townhouses
3
House To archive
Clear all
66 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€293,778
per month
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
CHILDFREE COMPLEX CONCEPT  Ideal living conditions surrounded by top-end establishments , F…
€206,563
per month
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
 It is a fortress city located on a rock, 7 minutes drive from the best Bali beach. Luxury p…
€449,847
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bugbug, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bugbug, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 213 m²
€1,74M
per month
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€206,563
per month
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€266,236
per month
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€321,320
per month
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€893,728
per month
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
Infinity is a complex of 250 villas located on the ocean coast. The area of the complex is 1…
€1,74M
per month
9 room house with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
9 room house with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€160,660
per month
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€229,514
per month
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
€587,556
per month
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
€569,195
per month
4 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
4 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
€546,243
per month
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 050 m²
€2,94M
per month
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
5 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 755 m²
€2,07M
per month
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€309,142
per month
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€278,475
per month
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour in Apuan, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€240,990
per month
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€413,125
per month
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€344,271
per month
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€268,531
per month
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Canggu, Indonesia
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€229,514
per month
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€228,596
per month
3 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
€330,500
per month
3 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
3 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
€785,856
per month
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
House with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€211,153
per month
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
€257,056
per month
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€293,778
per month
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Apuan, Indonesia
2 room house with balcony, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 171 m²
€431,486
per month
