Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kalimantan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Kalimantan, Indonesia

East Kalimantan
17
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Special Promotion Hua Hin Starting price at only 36,967.50GBP  Moroccan-Inspired Living i…
$49,273
Leave a request
Apartment in Kalimantan, Indonesia
Apartment
Kalimantan, Indonesia
Area 48 m²
We open a unique opportunity to invest in premium real estate on the first line of the ocean…
$178,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kalimantan

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Kalimantan, Indonesia

with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go