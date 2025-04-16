Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Java
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Java, Indonesia

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 2 rooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Cisaranten Kidul, Indonesia
Villa 2 rooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured
Cisaranten Kidul, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$280,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Security in Gondangdia, Indonesia
Villa with Sea view, with Swimming pool, with Security
Gondangdia, Indonesia
Area 154 m²
A unique resort complex of Will, located on a spacious area of ​​8 hectares, which perfectly…
$577,771
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Java, Indonesia

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes