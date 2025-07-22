Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. East Nusa Tenggara
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
A Rare Opportunity: Luxurious Oceanview 1-Bed Apartment in Sumbawa’s Serene Coastline Pre-S…
$170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go