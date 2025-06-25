Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. East Nusa Tenggara
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment 12 bedrooms in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia
Apartment 12 bedrooms
Labuan Bajo, Indonesia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 629 m²
Perched atop the rugged contours of Waecicu Hill in Labuan Bajo, this boutique resort presen…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go