Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Denpasar
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Floor 2/4
**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the In…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Denpasar, Indonesia

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go