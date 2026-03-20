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Apartments for sale in West Denpasar, Indonesia

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pemecutan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pemecutan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
Elite apartments near the ocean.Investment opportunity: payback period of 5-6 years. 5-year …
$119,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Denpasar, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
A designer complex with 8 apartments and 4 commercial units. A turnkey income-generating …
$99,000
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Agency
RESIDE BALI GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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