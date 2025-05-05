Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

studios
30
1 BHK
29
2 BHK
10
Apartment Delete
Clear all
30 properties total found
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
Real estate   for life   and investments. a large -scale complex of 209 objects in the top…
$158,466
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
The total area of ​​the complex is 1,900 m2, and includes a building of apartments with 16 r…
$88,900
Condo 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Designer studio apartments for sale in the largest complex with integrated infrastructure of…
$80,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 41 m²
The residential complex is located in one of the most sought-after areas of Bali — Berawa, C…
$142,780
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
The total area of ​​the complex is 1,900 m2, and includes a building of apartments with 16 r…
$101,800
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 44 m²
A complex of 112 apartments, located just 350 meters from the ocean, offers a unique combina…
$133,789
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 27 m²
A unique eco-city in the Perenan, occupying a space of 2 hectares, only 600 meters from the …
$86,715
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
Apartments in a club village with access to Nuanu - a creative city in Bali, Indonesia, whic…
$172,763
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
The complex is located only 500 meters from the beach in the Changu, Batu Bologn. This is an…
$163,070
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 49 m²
a premium complex of 26 apartments and 5 villas in the & nbsp area; cangu, Bali. A unique …
$141,828
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 44 m²
Discover a complex of apartments, the perfect combination of modern design and natural beaut…
$185,614
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
The modern premium   apartments 4 minutes from Batu Bolong Beach. The complex of the compl…
$177,895
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
Beautiful apartments with a picturesque view right on the ocean, on the most expensive stree…
$153,610
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
Club Apart-Hotel under the control of Ribas in the very heart of Changua, Burava street (the…
$139,736
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A premium complex of 40 apartments located in the heart of the prestigious tourist area of ​…
$138,021
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 35 m²
A unique project of 30 premium apartments located in the heart of Bali, in the prestigious a…
$133,261
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
A complex of 95 apartments in Chanhu (Chemagi), located only 60 meters from the ocean - two …
$88,202
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 58 m²
An exclusive residential complex located in the most prestigious area of ​​Bali — Changa (Be…
$203,566
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Масштабный комплекс расположен на площадь комплекса 8.980 м2, и состоит из 209 объектов в ТО…
$135,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/4
One-Bedroom Apartment in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🏝 A 5-…
$190,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 30 m²
A unique apartment of apartments located in the popular Changua area.   this project – The i…
$90,201
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 35 m²
A complex of apartments in your oasis of tranquility and luxury just a few steps from the oc…
$94,235
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 31 m²
A modern residential complex with premium class apartments and villas, located in the heart …
$90,426
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 60 m²
A complex of designer apartments in the heart of Canggu.Canggu is the pearl of the tourist p…
$201,361
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A complex of 8 apartments in Bali, in the Canggu area, invites you to an exquisite holiday a…
$94,235
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
A premium complex of two buildings, with five-star service and infrastructure, is located in…
$97,090
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 41 m²
Apart-hotel of the concept of 5-grades of premium class. Located in Bali's top-collection: C…
$148,159
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🏝 A 5-star hotel …
$388,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 42 m²
The aparthotel is a luxury complex that combines modern design, high level of comfort and co…
$151,346
Leave a request
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
A unique project that turns dreams of living on a luxury island into reality.Located in the …
$71,390
Leave a request
