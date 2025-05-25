Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Buleleng, Indonesia

10 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for investment in the future. Payment terms: deposit and conclusion of the cont…
$335,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
New townhouses BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES in the popular area of ​​Berawa, 350 meters from the …
$280,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with private garden and swimming pool.30% down payment with installments for 7 pay…
$983,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with stunning ocean views. The project is interesting for investment, rental in…
$365,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Swoi Loft Umalas Complex of 40 premium towshauses with excellent internal infrastructure and…
$275,000
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and…
$210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Oceanfront townhouse with panoramic picturesque views. The townhouse is ideal for investm…
$360,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with private garden and swimming pool.30% down payment with installments for 7 pay…
$381,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular area of ​​Canggu. To…
$330,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Wana Giri, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with private garden and swimming pool.30% down payment with installments for 7 pay…
$508,500
