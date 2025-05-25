Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Buleleng
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Buleleng, Indonesia

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments with full finishing "turnkey". Initial …
$156,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with perfect location and beautiful view.Apartments in a unique residential compl…
$124,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Buleleng, Indonesia

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go