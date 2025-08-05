Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Banten
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Banten, Indonesia

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Maja, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Maja, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready-to-move-in apartments in the heart of Canggu This completed apartment complex is ma…
$127,799
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Banten, Indonesia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go