Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Bali
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garage

Duplexes with garage for sale in Bali, Indonesia

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Stylish Ocean View Villa with Rooftop and BBQ Area in Uluwatu Hills Price at IDR 6,900,000,…
$416,056
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bali, Indonesia

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go