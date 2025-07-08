Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Zala
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Zala, Hungary

Keszthelyi jaras
9
Heviz
4
2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
In the center of herasegtoma, but in a quiet impasse, we offer for sale a two -apartment bui…
$640,628
4 bedroom Mansion in Heviz, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 2
On the quiet and Panoramic Street of the picturesque Heviz, a unique family house with a mod…
$1,02M
