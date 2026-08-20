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Сommercial property in Transdanubia, Hungary

;
Western Transdanubia
12
Keszthelyi jaras
5
Heviz
5
14 properties total found
Hotel 435 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel 435 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
Real estate for life and work.Mini-hotel in the thermal resort of Heviz!A villa is for sale,…
$494,193
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Hotel 225 m² in Osli, Hungary
Hotel 225 m²
Osli, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 225 m²
This recreation and event park is located in one of the most picturesque corners of Western …
$3,60M
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Commercial property 879 m² in Balogunyom, Hungary
Commercial property 879 m²
Balogunyom, Hungary
Area 879 m²
Modern production facility with full infrastructure and wide possibilities of use. Ideal for…
$761,995
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Shop 3 952 m² in Csorna, Hungary
Shop 3 952 m²
Csorna, Hungary
Area 3 952 m²
Number of floors 2
General information An operating shopping center in Western Hungary is offered for sale. The…
$3,48M
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Hotel in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel
Heviz, Hungary
Number of floors 3
For sale is a fully staffed hotel in the resort town of Heviz, known for its unique thermal …
$3,01M
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Commercial property 4 177 m² in Csorna, Hungary
Commercial property 4 177 m²
Csorna, Hungary
Area 4 177 m²
Number of floors 2
Offered for sale a diverse portfolio of properties in Western Hungary, near the border with …
$6,71M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 520 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel 520 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 11
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
On one of the most popular streets of the resort town of Heviz, just a 10-minute walk from t…
$1,34M
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Commercial property 1 800 m² in Nagylengyel, Hungary
Commercial property 1 800 m²
Nagylengyel, Hungary
Area 1 800 m²
For entrepreneurs who wish to relocate their wood processing business due to the economic or…
$846,750
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Commercial property in Tardos, Hungary
Commercial property
Tardos, Hungary
Overview: The MGC project aims to create a community for people of all ages and nationalitie…
$1,03M
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Commercial property 1 886 000 m² in Sopronkovesd, Hungary
Commercial property 1 886 000 m²
Sopronkovesd, Hungary
Area 1 886 000 m²
The sand and gravel pits are located in Zala County, 10 km from the M85 motorway exit and 28…
$24,94M
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Restaurant 550 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Restaurant 550 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
In Hévíz, just a ten-minute walk from the famous thermal lake, a three-storey house with exc…
$464,764
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Hotel 2 437 m² in Monoszlo, Hungary
Hotel 2 437 m²
Monoszlo, Hungary
Area 2 437 m²
This Winery is a 10-hectare-vineyard, mostly producing red wine. It´s a prized winner of ‘mo…
$6,38M
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Restaurant 160 m² in Heviz, Hungary
Restaurant 160 m²
Heviz, Hungary
Area 160 m²
Real estate for life and work! In the world-famous resort town of Hévíz, on the Egregyi vine…
$359,355
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Hotel 860 m² in Sopron, Hungary
Hotel 860 m²
Sopron, Hungary
Area 860 m²
A small hotel is for sale in 9027 Györ. The hotel which was built in 2001 has 13 rooms and a…
$1,28M
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Property types in Transdanubia

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