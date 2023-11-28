Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Transdanubia, Hungary

Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 350 m²
€589,697
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 22 m²
€28,568
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 81 m²
€117,939
Commercial in Zalakaros, Hungary
Commercial
Zalakaros, Hungary
Area 36 m²
€69,427
Commercial in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€141,527
Commercial 1 bathroom in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 349 m²
€157,253
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 21 m²
€44,351
Commercial in Szil, Hungary
Commercial
Szil, Hungary
Area 350 m²
€385,000
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 123 m²
€1,10M
Commercial in Lebeny, Hungary
Commercial
Lebeny, Hungary
Area 225 000 m²
€2,62M
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
Area 6 m²
€10,235
Commercial in Polgardi, Hungary
Commercial
Polgardi, Hungary
Area 180 m²
€68,232
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 198 m²
€433,276
Commercial in Heviz, Hungary
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
Area 758 m²
€1,36M
Commercial in Zalacsany, Hungary
Commercial
Zalacsany, Hungary
Area 726 m²
€181,078
Commercial in Szil, Hungary
Commercial
Szil, Hungary
Area 360 m²
€495,000
Commercial in Cseteny, Hungary
Commercial
Cseteny, Hungary
Area 65 m²
€78,703
Commercial in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Area 102 m²
€26,209
Commercial in Berzence, Hungary
Commercial
Berzence, Hungary
Area 440 m²
€104,835
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 25 m²
€79,937
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 514 m²
€442,928
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 22 m²
€31,229
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 062 m²
€885,856
Commercial 1 bathroom in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Sopron, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€170,357
Commercial in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 610 m²
€314,243
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 98 m²
€51,962
Commercial in Szany, Hungary
Commercial
Szany, Hungary
Area 899 m²
€178,192
Commercial in Marcali, Hungary
Commercial
Marcali, Hungary
Area 690 m²
€144,075
Commercial in Varpalota, Hungary
Commercial
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 260 m²
€366,923
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 942 m²
€524,602
