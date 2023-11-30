Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

Keszthelyi jaras
15
Heviz
7
Soproni jaras
7
Zalaegerszeg
5
Zalaegerszegi jaras
5
Sopron
4
Csornai jaras
3
Gyor
3
48 properties total found
Commercial in Szil, Hungary
Commercial
Szil, Hungary
Area 350 m²
€385,000
Commercial in Lebeny, Hungary
Commercial
Lebeny, Hungary
Area 225 000 m²
€2,66M
Commercial in Fertod, Hungary
Commercial
Fertod, Hungary
Area 94 m²
€166,059
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 706 m²
€730,660
Commercial in Heviz, Hungary
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
Area 758 m²
€1,38M
Commercial in Szil, Hungary
Commercial
Szil, Hungary
Area 360 m²
€495,000
Commercial in Szany, Hungary
Commercial
Szany, Hungary
Area 899 m²
€180,407
Commercial in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€1,11M
Commercial in Egyhazasfalu, Hungary
Commercial
Egyhazasfalu, Hungary
Area 349 m²
€179,344
Commercial in Bazakerettye, Hungary
Commercial
Bazakerettye, Hungary
Area 96 m²
€15,889
Hotel 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Heviz, Hungary
Hotel 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
REAL ESTATE FOR LIFE AND WORK. Mini-hotel in the thermal resort of Heviz! It is offered fo…
€609,000
Commercial in Keszthely, Hungary
Commercial
Keszthely, Hungary
Area 28 m²
€74,129
Commercial in Kisgoerbo, Hungary
Commercial
Kisgoerbo, Hungary
Area 1 250 m²
€156,760
Commercial in Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
Commercial
Nemeskeresztur, Hungary
Area 100 m²
€106,012
Commercial in Varbalog, Hungary
Commercial
Varbalog, Hungary
Area 320 m²
€422,454
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 29 m²
€39,588
Commercial in Heviz, Hungary
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
Area 492 m²
€988,500
Commercial in Szakony, Hungary
Commercial
Szakony, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€4,52M
Commercial in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 650 m²
€604,461
Commercial in Gyenesdias, Hungary
Commercial
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Area 48 m²
€199,472
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 36 m²
€50,216
Commercial in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Area 56 m²
€79,443
Commercial in Koermend, Hungary
Commercial
Koermend, Hungary
Area 128 m²
€103,594
Commercial in Sopron, Hungary
Commercial
Sopron, Hungary
Area 543 m²
€603,127
Commercial in Sarvar, Hungary
Commercial
Sarvar, Hungary
Area 336 m²
€664,236
Hotel in Sopron, Hungary
Hotel
Sopron, Hungary
Area 860 m²
A small hotel is for sale in 9027 Györ. The hotel which was built in 2001 has 13 rooms and a…
€1,10M
Commercial in Heviz, Hungary
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
Area 260 m²
€449,024
Commercial in Heviz, Hungary
Commercial
Heviz, Hungary
Area 68 m²
€99,868
Commercial in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€630,742
Commercial 10 bathrooms in Paka, Hungary
Commercial 10 bathrooms
Paka, Hungary
Bathrooms count 10
Area 350 m²
€139,026
