Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

;
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Csomor, Hungary
House
Csomor, Hungary
For sale in the peaceful, south-west facing area of Csömör Középhegy, this modern, three-sto…
$922,053
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Csomor, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Csomor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Luxury Family Home with Panoramic View in Csömör – Move-in Ready For sale in the peaceful…
$856,697
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go