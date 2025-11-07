Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Csomor, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Csomor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Luxury Family Home with Panoramic View in Csömör – Move-in Ready For sale in the peaceful…
$856,697
Agency
Tamna Home
Languages
English, Deutsch, Hungarian
