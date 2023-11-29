Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Gödöllő Regional Unit

Residential properties for sale in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

Veresegyhaz
48
Pecel
26
Goedoello
22
Kistarcsa
20
Kerepes
13
Isaszeg
3
171 property total found
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€112,504
Leave a request
6 room house in Pecel, Hungary
6 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€217,770
Leave a request
2 room house in Pecel, Hungary
2 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€178,328
Leave a request
4 room house in Mogyorod, Hungary
4 room house
Mogyorod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€209,772
Leave a request
4 room house in Mogyorod, Hungary
4 room house
Mogyorod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
€262,221
Leave a request
4 room house in Mogyorod, Hungary
4 room house
Mogyorod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€249,109
Leave a request
4 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
4 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€193,801
Leave a request
2 room house in Pecel, Hungary
2 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€156,037
Leave a request
3 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€138,991
Leave a request
5 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€197,997
Leave a request
3 room house in Pecel, Hungary
3 room house
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
4 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
4 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€275,098
Leave a request
2 room house in Dany, Hungary
2 room house
Dany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€103,588
Leave a request
5 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
5 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€366,884
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€175,706
Leave a request
5 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€248,873
Leave a request
2 room house in Csoemoer, Hungary
2 room house
Csoemoer, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€120,372
Leave a request
2 room house in Zsambok, Hungary
2 room house
Zsambok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
6 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
6 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€379,997
Leave a request
5 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
4 room house in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
4 room house
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
€178,066
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€202,717
Leave a request
5 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
5 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€259,625
Leave a request
4 room house in Kerepes, Hungary
4 room house
Kerepes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€175,444
Leave a request
2 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€78,648
Leave a request
4 room house in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
€314,435
Leave a request
5 room house in Csoemoer, Hungary
5 room house
Csoemoer, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
€705,446
Leave a request
8 room house in Mogyorod, Hungary
8 room house
Mogyorod, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 326 m²
€222,910
Leave a request
2 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€154,726
Leave a request
4 room house in Kistarcsa, Hungary
4 room house
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
€249,135
Leave a request

Property types in Gödöllő Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir