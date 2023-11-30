Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Erdi jaras

Commercial real estate in Erdi jaras, Hungary

Toeroekbalint
4
4 properties total found
Commercial in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 330 m²
€849,957
Commercial in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 182 m²
€318,568
Investment in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Investment
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 553 m²
€1,14M
Commercial 1 bathroom in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 4 800 m²
€2,15M
