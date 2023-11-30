Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Csongrád-Csanád

Commercial real estate in Csongrád-Csanád, Hungary

4 properties total found
Commercial in Mindszent, Hungary
Commercial
Mindszent, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€1,20M
Investment in Mindszent, Hungary
Investment
Mindszent, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€1,20M
Commercial in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Area 57 m²
€148,076
Commercial in Mako, Hungary
Commercial
Mako, Hungary
Area 370 m²
€108,146
