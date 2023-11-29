Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Celldoemoelki jaras

Residential properties for sale in Celldoemoelki jaras, Hungary

houses
8
8 properties total found
3 room house in Boba, Hungary
3 room house
Boba, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€68,184
Leave a request
2 room house in Kissomlyo, Hungary
2 room house
Kissomlyo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€17,308
Leave a request
2 room house in Kissomlyo, Hungary
2 room house
Kissomlyo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
€23,340
Leave a request
3 room house in Tokorcs, Hungary
3 room house
Tokorcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
€60,055
Leave a request
6 room house in Borgata, Hungary
6 room house
Borgata, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 110 m²
€154,726
Leave a request
3 room house in Tokorcs, Hungary
3 room house
Tokorcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€167,838
Leave a request
4 room house in Borgata, Hungary
4 room house
Borgata, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€64,487
Leave a request
3 room house in Celldoemoelk, Hungary
3 room house
Celldoemoelk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€122,994
Leave a request

Properties features in Celldoemoelki jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir