Residential properties for sale in Barcsi jaras, Hungary

Barcs
22
29 properties total found
2 room house in Barcs, Hungary
2 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€57,420
3 room house in Szulok, Hungary
3 room house
Szulok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€80,199
2 room house in Bolho, Hungary
2 room house
Bolho, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€45,341
4 room house in Csokonyavisonta, Hungary
4 room house
Csokonyavisonta, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€13,078
2 room house in Bolho, Hungary
2 room house
Bolho, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€10,221
3 room apartment in Barcs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€41,672
6 room house in Barcs, Hungary
6 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€40,624
2 room apartment in Barcs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€40,624
4 room house in Barcs, Hungary
4 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€28,973
2 room house in Barcs, Hungary
2 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€20,967
5 room house in Barcs, Hungary
5 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€109,553
House in Vizvar, Hungary
House
Vizvar, Hungary
Area 127 m²
€36,612
4 room house in Barcs, Hungary
4 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€148,079
4 room house in Barcs, Hungary
4 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€112,436
3 room apartment in Barcs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€69,453
3 room house in Szulok, Hungary
3 room house
Szulok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€36,692
6 room house in Barcs, Hungary
6 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€76,384
House in Barcs, Hungary
House
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
€33,023
House in Csokonyavisonta, Hungary
House
Csokonyavisonta, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€17,036
2 room house in Csokonyavisonta, Hungary
2 room house
Csokonyavisonta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€50,845
6 room house in Barcs, Hungary
6 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
€393,131
House in Barcs, Hungary
House
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
€6,585
4 room house in Barcs, Hungary
4 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€62,901
6 room house in Barcs, Hungary
6 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€138,906
3 room house in Barcs, Hungary
3 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€84,286
6 room house in Szulok, Hungary
6 room house
Szulok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 229 m²
€141,265
2 room house in Barcs, Hungary
2 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€27,519
3 room house in Komlosd, Hungary
3 room house
Komlosd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€13,104
3 room house in Barcs, Hungary
3 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€43,244
Property types in Barcsi jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Barcsi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
