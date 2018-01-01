  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece

New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece

47 47, Greece
from
€265,000
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer sea view apartments with balconies.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Heat pumps
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area.

  • Metro station - 1.8 km
  • Port - 1.6 km
  • Prk - 2.5 km
  • Shops and restaurants - 400 meters
  • School - 300 meters
  • Airport - 41 km
  • Hospital - 3.5 km
New building location
47 47, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
from
€333,200
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and the center of Peristeri, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€220,000
Residential complex Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
from
€300,000
Residential complex New residence in a quiet area, 600 meters from a metro station, Korydallos, Greece
Marathonos, Greece
from
€225,000
Residential complex Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
from
€760,500
You are viewing
New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece
47 47, Greece
from
€265,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apart-hotel The Green
Apart-hotel The Green
Kolokotroni, Greece
from
€380,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DKG Development
This magnificent modern 9-story building that meets high standards will be built with bioclimatic characteristics in accordance with international sustainability standards. "The Green" is located in Piraeus, one of the most significant and vibrant parts of the Greek capital since antiquity. Project delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2024.
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Apartment building Allure Business Condos
Athens, Greece
from
€145,000
Area 76 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Developer: DKG Development
Urban and stylish « Allure Business Condos » – is an 8-story building of 38 apartments in the Caliphaea area.  This residential project stands out from neighboring buildings with its snow-white facade with metal trellised fences on balconies. These small architectural forms serve as the basis for additional landscaping. Spacious backyard with pool and sun loungers will provide an opportunity to enjoy a mild Mediterranean climate of almost 200 days a year.  The project is presented in double, single apartments and studios. All living spaces « Allure Business Condos » are attractive for both personal use and rental. Target tenants of apartments – students, business tourists, young couples and families.  The Caliphaeus district is located between the southern regions of the Athens Riviera and the center of the capital, and about 5 km from the port of Piraeus. Caliphhea – a dynamic place with developed infrastructure, just a few minutes and you are already in the historical center of Athens. Within walking distance from the project « ABC » there are bus stops, and at 100 m – metro station « Calfey ».  650 meters from the apartments is the central square of the district – Davaki. Famous Greek universities « Pantheon » and « Charocopeo » and newfangled place – « Cultural Center named after. Stavrosa Niarchos », which includes the National Library, National Opera, Cultural and Educational Park, embankment and yacht parking. Next to « ABC » there are various shops, sports clubs, diagnostic and wellness centers, cafes, educational institutions, etc. All of the above forms his investment attractiveness.
Residential complex Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece
Residential complex Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece
Chania Municipality, Greece
from
€425,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces, gardens, and terraces. The residence features a large swimming pool, a bar, a restaurant, a mini market and shops, landscaped gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The residence is located directly on the sandy beach, a few minutes drive from the city of Chania and the airport, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Nearest beach - 1 minute Chania - 20 minutes Harbour - 20 minutes International airport - 35 minutes Highway - 5 minutes
Realting.com
Go