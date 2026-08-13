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Residential properties for sale in Villiers sur Marne, France

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Villiers sur Marne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Villiers sur Marne, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The complex consists o…
$233,024
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