Apartments for sale in Torcy, France

Bussy Saint Georges
22
99 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
5 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$532,673
4 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$482,324
4 bedroom apartment in Bussy Saint Georges, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bussy Saint Georges, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$419,959
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$395,929
3 bedroom apartment in Chessy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chessy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Discover without delay this tree-lined bracket that subtly combines new and renovated rooms.…
$473,513
3 bedroom apartment in Bussy Saint Georges, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bussy Saint Georges, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
| Apartments
$406,228
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$332,992
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$390,208
3 bedroom apartment in Chessy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chessy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
A place that has been jealously guarded for years in the heart of a protected park. Discover…
$471,453
1 bedroom apartment in Chessy, France
1 bedroom apartment
Chessy, France
Bedrooms 1
Discover without delay this tree-lined bracket that subtly combines new and renovated rooms.…
$343,177
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$415,954
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$369,610
4 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$393,640
5 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
5 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 99 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$492,051
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$419,387
4 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$432,547
5 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
5 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$418,815
2 bedroom apartment in Chessy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chessy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
A place that has been jealously guarded for years in the heart of a protected park. Discover…
$304,957
4 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$445,134
4 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$392,496
4 bedroom apartment in Bussy Saint Georges, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bussy Saint Georges, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$434,835
2 bedroom apartment in Bussy Saint Georges, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bussy Saint Georges, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$270,056
5 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
5 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 111 m²
Floor 1
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$529,240
2 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
2 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$309,534
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$387,919
5 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
5 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 115 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$508,071
2 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
2 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$330,132
3 bedroom apartment in Chessy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chessy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Discover without delay this tree-lined bracket that subtly combines new and renovated rooms.…
$491,822
4 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$410,805
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$417,671
